BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Veterans Day Parade is canceled but the scheduled ceremony and events are still happening, according to the city’s Recreation and Park District officials.

The parade is canceled due to lack of participation, according to a post on the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Facebook Page.

The Veterans Day ceremony and events are still scheduled to take place at Philip Marx Central Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the post.