Tehachapi Unified School District returns to distance learning, due to staffing

All students within the Tehachpi Unified School District will return to distance learning effective today, according to a letter posted on the district’s website and social media accounts.

The letter stated that all students will transition back to the virtual learning model until further notice. The district made it clear the move back to distance learning was due to “staffing capacity” and not because of the recent stay-at-home order or Kern County’s tier status.

“While our plan is to continue phasing students back to campus, due to a current strain on staffing capacity, the District is temporarily suspending/pausing in-person services for all students…This temporary pause will not impact the District’s repopening plans and is not a rsult of the tier status of Kern County or California’s Stay-at-Home orders. During California’s current orders, schools are permitted to remain open,” said the Superintendent in the letter.

The school and district offices are now closed for in-person services, but will still be available by phone, according to the district.