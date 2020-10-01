Tehachapi Unified School District extends distance learning through December

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi Unified School District has extended is distance learning through Dec. 18. The district made a unanimous vote during their Board meeting on Wednesday.

In a letter sent out to parents, the district noted that, due to the county remaining in the “Purple Tier” of California’s re-opening phase, schools cannot reopen. Schools are permitted to bring back small groups of students with special needs. TUSD said they are in the planning process to bring those students back.

The district sent out a letter in response to community members who were planning to gather at various campuses to voice their concerns over the current learning environment. They encourage the community to express their views but do not advise holding large gatherings on school property due to state guidance regarding COVID-19.

“Community members are encouraged to continue to use means of voicing their perspectives and concerns, such as meeting with District or campus administrators, or attending and speaking at public Board meetings,” the district said in the letter.

You can read the full letter here.