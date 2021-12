FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) - What CHP officers say was a Fresno sideshow devolved into shouting, screaming, and teens handcuffed on the ground - according to a series of videos posted to Facebook over the weekend.

According to both a witness and the CHP, the incident took place Saturday in Fresno at around 9:45 p.m., in the area of Blackstone and Bullard avenues.