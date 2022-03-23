TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi teacher on unpaid leave for months is asking the Kern County Superintendent of Schools to give her job back.

She was put on unpaid leave back in October and is still on unpaid leave. All of this because she would not comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Lori Cisneros is a wife, a mother and a teacher at Valley Oaks Charter School in Tehachapi. Her life has been uprooted since she refused to comply with the COVID vaccine mandate for teachers.

Cisneros has been on unpaid leave for six months. Her savings are long gone and is getting by because of her husband. This is all because she refuses to comply with the COVID vaccine mandate for teachers because she says it’s her religious right.

“I invoked my religious exemption in October of 2021 because of my own personal, moral and religious beliefs that I cannot do the weekly testing or the COVID vaccine,” Lori Cisneros a teacher at Valley Oaks Charter School said.

Cisneros said she’s tried to work with the Kern County Superintendent of Schools and provided compromises so she can continue to work.

“I offered to continue to masking and social distancing, I could work behind an plexiglass barrier at the front of the classroom and of course the most obvious one would be to work remotely,” Cisneros said.

But the district turned these down and decided unpaid leave would be the best alternative.

“Unpaid leave means they stopped my paycheck,” Cisneros said. “They stopped my medical insurance for myself, my husband and my children. They stopped my retirement. Everything is on hold.”

KCSOS told 17 news it offers employer-purchased at-home saliva tests as reasonable accommodations to those requesting exemption from vaccination but Cisneros chooses to not do the weekly testing.

At this month’s KCSOS board meeting trustees of the board discussed the mandate.

“When you have a company that’s got rules, follow them or quit and go get another job,” Ronald Froehlich a trustee with Kern County Superintendent of schools said. “That’s all you have got to do. This is a free country. This is a free country.. and you don’t have to work here you know and then you don’t have to follow the rules.”

Cisneros says if KCSOS won’t give her, her job back then she will continue to push legal action.