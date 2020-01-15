Tehachapi student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ his middle school

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A student at Jacobsen Middle School was arrested this morning for threatening to shoot up the school.

The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 7:15 a.m., they were notified by a concerned parent about a potential threat to Jacobsen Middle. The parent said a male student had posted a photo of himself on a social media platform holding what appeared to be a firearm and threatened to “shoot up” the school today.

The department said officers identified the 11-year-old student and arrested him for making criminal threats.

The officers recovered a BB gun that was confirmed to be the item pictured in the social media post. The gun did not contain the typical bright orange tip on the barrel and had the appearance of a real firearm, the department said. It was surrendered to officers by the parent of the student.