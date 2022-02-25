TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi Unified School District school’s will be closed Friday, Feb. 25, and Monday, Feb. 28th for “public health and safety reasons,” according to a letter sent to parents from the Tehachapi superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson.

Larson-Everson said Tehachapi schools would reassess theses circumstances on Monday following announcements on potential changes to mask mandates in schools.

The letter said closings were related to difficulty enforcing the current school mask mandates in effect.

“Over the course of the past few weeks, District teachers, staff and administration have been stretched thin in attempts to maintain a safe learning environment for all students and staff,” the letter said.

Superintendent Larson-Everson said the decision to close schools was made with consultation from Kern Public Health.

She also said she hoped Governor Gavin Newsom would implement measures giving parents more choice for masking in schools by Monday.