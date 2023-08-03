TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Rotary Club of Tehachapi will be installing a “Peace Pole” in Centennial Plaza in downtown Tehachapi, according to a release.

The installation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. The release said Rotary Club President Paul Kaminski requested the installment of the Peace Pole in a place the public could visit, after pointing out that there are more than 250,000 Peace Poles installed throughout the world.

“The Rotary Club of Tehachapi attained Peacebuilding Club status this past year through local

projects to combat hunger, contributing to the eradication of polio, encourage literacy, etc. A

Peace Pole is a focal point that can bring a community together to celebrate peace,” Kaminski stated. “It can be a tool to initiate meaningful conversations to reduce poverty, literacy, and tension between groups. With this Peace Pole, our club believes its location in Centennial Plaza will be optimal for the Tehachapi community.”

The release said the peace pole, provided by the Rotary Club, will be installed by the City of Tehachapi and will include the saying “May Peace Prevail on Earth” in eight different languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hebrew, German, Hindi, Kawaiisu and Ibibio, a dialect from Nigeria. The pole will also have a plate that says the same message as the others in Braille.

The installation is expected to cost $530, the release said.

The peace pole will be presented on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. at Centennial Plaza, which is on Green Street between Tehachapi Boulevard and F Street, according to the city.