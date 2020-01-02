Tehachapi resident arrested for DUI after crashing into semi truck

PEARSONVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi resident crashed her vehicle into the back of a semi truck on Highway 395 near Pearsonville on Wednesday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said 33-year-old Krystal Addison was heading northbound on the 395 at around 7:47 a.m. when she failed to reduce speed when approaching a semi truck that was ahead of her.

The front of her Ford Fusion struck the rear of the semi, causing major damage. After arriving at the scene and conducting an investigation, the CHP said officers determined that Addison was under the influence of alcohol and was arrested and booked into the Inyo County Jail.