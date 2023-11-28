BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department will host a run next week supporting Special Olympics Southern California and is seeking participants and donors.

Registration is free, but T-shirts will be given to those who donate $25 or more. There will be hot chocolate and doughnuts afterward.

The Torch Run is scheduled 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at Centennial Plaza. A release said organizers are looking for people to “run, walk or cheer on participants.”

All donations help fund Special Olympics programs, the release said.