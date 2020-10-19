Tehachapi Police Department holding Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department is holding a Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department headquarters, located at 220 W. C Street. Residents will be able to drop off expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. Liquids and needles will not be accepted, according to the department.

To keep everyone safe, TPD said it will follow local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. For more information, call TPD at 661-822-2222.