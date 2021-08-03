Tehachapi Police Department holding National Night Out today

Local News
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department and the Tehachapi Police Foundation are once again partnering to host National Night Out. 

The annual crime prevention event will be held tonight from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Phillip Marx Central Park on East E Street. At 8 p.m., the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District will hold a screening of the Disney animated film “Raya and the Last Dragon.”  

The event promotes partnerships between police and their communities with the goal of making neighborhoods safer. 

