BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi has announced their hire for chief of police chief, according to a release.

Richard Standridge was named the new police chief of the department, bringing 24 years of law enforcement experience to the position, the release says.

Standridge, who currently serves as the police chief for the city of Bishop, began his career in 1998 with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department and then with the City of Porterville Police Department.

He worked as a police officer, sergeant, and lieutenant for the Porterville Police Department for 22 years, and served as the chief of Bishop Police over the last two years, the release says.

Richard Standridge will join the Tehachapi Police on July 1.