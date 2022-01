BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kent Kroeger, police chief of Tehachapi, has announced he will retire effective April 1.

Kroeger, who has served as chief of police since 2014, previously worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He spent 26 years at that agency.

Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said the first review of applications for Kroeger’s replacement is scheduled for the end of the month.