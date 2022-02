TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Just weeks after announcing his retirement, Tehachapi’s police chief says he’s decided to stay on the job.

Chief Kent Kroeger has been at the helm of the department since 2014. In December, he announced plans to retire on April 1.

But Kroeger said after careful consideration and discussions with city leaders, community members, law enforcement leaders and his family he decided to rescind his planned retirement.