Tehachapi police accepting expired, unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday as part of the National Drug Take Back Day.

The department said it will accept prescriptions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at its location at 220 W. C St. in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The service is free and anonymous.

The department said tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted. Liquids, syringes and other sharps, as well as illegal drugs will not be accepted.

For more information, contact TPD at 661-822-2222.