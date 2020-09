TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A third rally in Tehachapi to show support for President Donald Trump is scheduled Friday.

The rally will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tucker Road and Valley Boulevard. Organizer Craig Luther said the last rally on Aug. 28 drew close to 400 people.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring flags and signs with positive messages, Luther said.