TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Police Department’s “National Night Out” will be returning once again on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to a release, the event will be held at Phillip Marx Central Park on E Street in Downtown Tehachapi from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live, the release said.

“I encourage everyone to come to this year’s National Night Out. It is a great opportunity to come and meet me and other members of the Tehachapi Police Department,” newly appointed Tehachapi Chief of Police Richard Standridge said in the release. “The Tehachapi Police Foundation has worked diligently to make this year’s event enjoyable for this great

community.”

The release said people will have a chance to meet first responders from the Kern County Fire Department, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, California Corrections and Rehabilitation Department and the Tehachapi Police Department at the event.

Additionally, the release said that activities will include a coloring contest for children, a bike rodeo, plenty of photo opportunities, police cars and fire trucks for kids to climb on, food, a glowstick walk and a showing of “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” courtesy of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District.