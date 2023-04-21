BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi parents want answers after they say a third grader offered crushed Benadryl pills to fellow students and told them it was candy.

The Tehachapi Unified School District sent a news release saying a student brought children’s Benadryl tablets to school, crushed them and offered it to students on April 13.

Two parents with children in the third grade at Cummings Valley Elementary School shared their child’s experiences with KGET.com and want answers and assurance to know that their children will be safe.

Brooke Whitehead-Tolles told KGET.com her child tried the crushed-up children’s Benadryl thinking it was candy. But once he realized it was not candy, Whitehead-Tolles says the child offering the Benadryl “doubled down” and reassured that it was candy.

Whitehead-Tolles said the children in the class are 8 and 9 years old.

Brandy Gorecki shared her child’s experience and said her child did not willingly consume the Benadryl, which was allegedly described as candy, and that the child offering was not a friend of hers.

“My child refused to eat the ‘candy,’ and it was then shoved in her face, covering her mouth and nose for her to inhale,” Gorecki told KGET.com.

Whitehaed-Tolles and Gorecki both said the classroom has a no-candy policy and they claim it took the teacher about 20 minutes to realize there was an issue in the classroom.

Whitehead-Tolles said everyone is lucky it was not something dangerous.

“It’s not funny … I am glad to an extent that it wasn’t fentanyl, right, but on the other hand, the child knew what is was,” Whitehead-Tolles said.

It is fortunate that the children who consumed the substance are OK, but it may have a lasting psychological impact on the children who were impacted, Whitehead-Tolles said.

“We have to remember these are 8- and 9-year-olds,” she said. “This is something that, one, has probably taken some of their innocence away and, two, can you imagine being 8 or 9 and thinking that a classmate just tried to kill you?”

Both parents feel like the incident was not taken seriously enough by the staff at Cummings Elementary.

“They did not call emergency services and that’s crazy to me,” Whitehead-Tolles told KGET.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the investigation, Gorecki said the principal assured all the parents of the victims will be updated with the status of the investigation but claims she had to reach out “continuously.”

KGET.com reached out to the Tehachapi Unified School District for comment about the parents’ statements and received the same news release sent on April 17 as a response.