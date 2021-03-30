Tehachapi officials to hold press conference regarding high-speed rail impacts

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — City officials announced they’re holding a press conference Monday to discuss the impact to the community from the high-speed rail project and the lack of response to concerns they’ve brought to those in charge of the project.

“The City of Tehachapi identified multiple potential problems that need mitigation as part of the

Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Impact Report and submitted them in writing on April 22, 2020,” the city said in a release. “Despite eight years of working together with the HSR, the authority has failed to address the critical issues directed to them one year ago during the public review period.”

Those issues include severe noise impact to the Arabian Estate and Ashe Village neighborhood just north of Highway 58, officials said.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. adjacent to the high-speed rail site at the intersection of Capital Hills Parkway and Challenger Drive. Tehachapi Mayor Philip Smith and City Manager Greg Garrett will speak at the event.



Public comments can be made to the California High-Speed Rail Authority Bakersfield to Palmdale

Project Section by calling 866-300-3044 or emailing Bakersfield_Palmdale@hsr.ca.gov.