Tehachapi officials seeking public input on new park, community center

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Officials in Tehachapi are asking for the community’s help in bringing a new park and community center to town.

The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District said it is pursuing a grant from the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to help fund the new park and community center, which is expected to be built at Tucker Road and Cherry Lane.

The district has scheduled several public meetings over the next month to receive input from the community. The next one is on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. at the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center (West Park Gym).

Here is the rest of the meeting schedule:

Nov. 10: 4 p.m. at the project site, the corner of Tucker Road and Cherry Lane

Nov. 16: Noon at the project site

Dec. 4: 3 p.m. at the project site

