Tehachapi officials reveal design plans for new park, community center

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi officials have detailed plans for a new park and community center in town.

The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District said it recently submitted an application for a grant through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program to pay for a new park and community center on a 2.2-acre lot at the corner of Cherry Lane and Tucker Road.

The district said the design for the park includes a playground, multiple courtyards and an elevated performance stage area. The recreation building will have a single high school regulation-size basketball court with different painted lines so it can also offer volleyball and pickleball.

The building will include a large room to house community classes and meetings, the district said.

Grant recipients are expected to be announced this summer. The district said the project has an estimated completion date of March 2025.