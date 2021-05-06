Tehachapi offering residents the opportunity to ‘adopt a flag’

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is bringing back its program allowing businesses, organizations, families or individuals to sponsor an American Flag. The flags will be put on display in downtown Tehachapi from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

You can sponsor a flag for $50.

There are around 100 decorative light posts where the flags will be placed. The locations include Tehachapi Boulevard, Green Street, F Street, Curry, Robinson and the Mill Street corridor off Highway 58. A personalized decal will also be placed on the light posts to display the name of the participating sponsor. The decal can also be used as a dedication to a person or party per the sponsor’s request.

Visit here to submit an application to sponsor a flag.

Tehachapi residents can also call 661-822-2200, EXT 103 for any questions..