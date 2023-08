BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2023 Tehachapi Mountain Festival is scheduled from Aug. 18 to the 20, according to organizers.

The three-day event will feature crafts, a beer garden, the Mountain Gallop and a rodeo, according to the festival’s schedule.

Tehachapi City officials say the Get Down on Green Street event was recently added on Aug. 19 from 6 to 10 p.m.

For a full list of events, click here.