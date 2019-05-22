Tehachapi man shot by officer after trying to ram cruiser, police say

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man who police say tried ramming an officer’s patrol vehicle during a chase was fatally shot by police, according to the Tehachapi Police Department.

Juan Antonio Sillas, of Tehachapi, was shot in the 21600 block of Westwood Boulevard, according to coroner’s officials. He died at the scene.

Police said officers started chasing Sillas at about 9:40 p.m. and believed he was armed with a gun. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Red Apple Avenue and Westwood Boulevard when Sillas appeared to intentionally ram his vehicle into the officer’s car.

The officer shot Sillas and a handgun was recovered, police said. The officer was unharmed.

Tehachapi police and the Kern County District Attorney’s office are investigating. The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.