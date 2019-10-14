Tehachapi man named warden of California State Prison in Lancaster

CDCR – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the appointment of a Tehachapi man as warden of California State Prison in Lancaster.

Raybon Johnson, 53, has been acting warden at the facility since 2018 and was chief deputy warden there from 2017 to 2018, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Previously, Johnson served in multiple positions at the California City Correctional Facility from 2013 to 2017, including associate warden, correctional administrator and correctional captain.

From 1993 to 2013, he worked at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Johnson’s salary as warden is $162,024. He is a Democrat.

