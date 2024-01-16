BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol has released more details on the fatal traffic collision that claimed a Tehachapi man’s life Saturday near Sand Canyon.

According to CHP, the 66-year-old driver of the Jeep was traveling eastbound on Melsetter Road, just east of Tanganda, when the vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment, ultimately colliding with several trees.

The driver was ejected during the crash and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, CHP said.

Officials said they are still investigating if drugs and or alcohol were factors in the Jan. 13 crash. The coroner’s office will release the name of the Tehachapi man at a later time.

Deputies would like to remind the community to buckle up when traveling. The CHP Mojave office has had three fatal collisions so far in the new year; two of the three fatal crashes involved drivers who were not wearing seatbelts.

CHP asks anyone with information or witnesses to the crash to call the Mojave office at 661-823-5500.