Tehachapi man killed by suspected drunk driver in Las Vegas

Scott Fix traveled to Las Vegas to celebrate his birthday with family members

Posted: May 22, 2019 08:03 PM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 08:03 PM PDT

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - Tehachapi native Scott Fix traveled to Las Vegas last weekend in what was supposed to be quality family time dedicated to celebrating his 55th birthday. But Fix never had the chance to enjoy the festivities.

Police say Jayson Salzman ran a red light under the influence in a Las Vegas residential area just after 2 a.m. Sunday, and slammed into the car carrying Fix and his brother Ron. Fix was killed. His brother was seriously injured.

Salzman, in shackles Wednesday in a Las Vegas courtroom, was given a bail of $250,000.

Fix's fiance, Gabriela Carroll, still in Las Vegas, spoke with KGET via phone about how she wants her fiance to be remembered.

"He was an amazing human being. Full of life," she said. adding "He was a kind man. Generous."

Born in Long Beach, Fix moved to Mammoth where he was a radio DJ for nearly a decade. He later moved to Kernville where he met Carroll. They eventually settled in Tehacahpi. The couple planned to marry in the coming months.

"We just bought a new house together. We had so many plans. I adored him. He adored me," Carroll said.

Since the accident, her love has turned to anger, noting her fiance's death could have been prevented.

"When you drive and you have drinks, you put a chance that you are going to destroy a lot of families," she said. "Please, don't drink and drive." 

She said that, while the love of her life is no longer physically here, his love will live on forever.

"He is the love of my life because I have not stopped loving him. And he will be the love of my life for eternity."

Fix leaves behind his fiance, two daughters, his brother and two sisters, and his mother. 

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for his funeral and his brother's medical expenses.

