Tehachapi man convicted in attempted bombing sentenced to 27 years in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man convicted of trying to bomb the family of his ex-wife was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

Jeffrey Enslow was found guilty last month of several felony counts including corporal injury to a spouse.

Tehachapi police say in July 2017, they found a homemade pipe bomb under a truck in an apartment complex.

It was lit, but didn't explode. Investigators said it could have injured or killed people in surrounding apartments.

Detectives also say Enslow had been cyber stalking his ex-wife and tried to frame her for fraud.