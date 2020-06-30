Tehachapi landfill to accept household hazardous waste July 18

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi Sanitary Landfill will accept household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.

Batteries, motor oil, paint, light bulbs, pool chemicals, automotive products and cleaning products will be accepted during that time, according to the Kern County Public Works website. Business waste is not accepted.

Items should be labeled and in containers that don’t leak, and wastes should not be mixed. Residents are asked to transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip.

The landfill is located at 12001 E. Tehachapi Blvd.