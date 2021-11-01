Tehachapi landfill accepting household hazardous waste Saturday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Collections of household hazardous waste are scheduled for Saturday in Tehachapi and Nov. 20 in Kernville, according to Kern County Public Works Department.

Household cleaners, pesticides, personal hygiene products, paint and more can be dropped off free of charge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill at 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, items can be brought to Kern Valley Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The station is located at 6092 Wulstein Ave.

No more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste are allowed per trip, with a limit of 5 gallons per container, according to the public works department. Label containers and make sure they’re not leaking. Don’t mix materials.