Tehachapi invites In-N-Out to serve its Double Double ‘with a side of freedom’

TEHACHAPI, Ca. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi is inviting In-N-Out to open a new location in its city in a recruitment video to the burger chain.

This follows the closure of its San Francisco location for failure to enforce that city’s vaccine mandates.

“More importantly, in Tehachapi you’re free to do business just as you see fit,” Garrett said in the video. “Have your customers dine indoors and serve your famous Double-Double with a side of fries, or a side of freedom.”

According to the video, Tehachapi serves a trade area with over 75,000 people and is adjacent to Highway 58, and the 30,000-plus vehicles a day.

Watch the full video here:

“We offer you what places like San Francisco will not, a chance to do business in a city that only mandates you serve great food to great people,” said Corey Costelloe, city economic development coordinator.

In the video, Garett and Costelloe are tempting the burger chain by showing potential sites for a new location and emphasizing Tehachapi’s commitment to the American Dream.