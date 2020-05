TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, May 19, in which Houchin Community Blood Bank will bring multiple buses to make sure social distancing guidelines are followed.

Anyone wishing to donate blood or platelets is encouraged to sign up ahead of time at HCBB.com and click on “blood drives” to reserve a time, the city said in a news release.

The event will be held at the West Park, Aspen Gym parking lot at 410 W. D St.