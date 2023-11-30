BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tehachapi is hosting the Tehachapi Hometown Christmas event on Saturday.

The event will feature activities and Christmas-related events, such as an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest, a live nativity and a free hot chocolate station.

Local businesses will open extended hours for the event, according to city officials.

The event is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Green Street.

City officials say the Tehachapi Christmas Parade is set for 5:30 p.m. on F Street and the lighting of the tree will happen after the parade at the Tehachapi Depot Museum.

For a full list of events, vendors and a map visit the Live Up Tehachapi Website.