Entry open for 2nd annual Tehachapi holiday decorating contest

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Registration for The City of Tehachapi’s second annual Holiday Decorating Contest is now open to businesses and residents.

The city will name 12 winners this year based on entrants’ holiday lights displays.

“It was so awesome to drive around town with our grandchildren, see the lights and displays and feel the spirit that each of our community members took pride in to decorate their homes and businesses,” said Michael Davies, Tehachapi mayor-protem.

2020 winner 219 N Green Street District 1

2020 winner 833 S Green Street District 5

2020 winner 24100 Cantle Court

2020 winner 28410 Forward Pass Court Stallion Springs

If you are interested in entering your home, business or both, email Media@TehachapicityHall.com with your name, address, and phone number by noon on Dec. 10. Judging will take place from Dec. 10 through Dec. 13.

There is no cost to enter.

2020’s event received more than 100 entries and names nine winners.