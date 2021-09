BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — What would happen if your children had to raise a pet but instead of regular household animal it was a pig, a sheep or even a cow?

The fair brings so many new things to town like rides, food and an assortment of beautiful animals like Trixie the cow. These animals are raised by local youth in the town to show at the fair.

"Your hard work definitely pays off with them," Tessa Ludwig a youth showcasing her dairy heifer said. "It's about being consistent."