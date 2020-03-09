Tehachapi holding book donation drive for Porterville Public Library after fatal fire

The city of Tehachapi and the Kern County Library have collaborated on a book donation drive for the Porterville Public Library.

Throughout the month of March, members of the community can donate books of any kind for the Porterville Library and drop them off at either the Tehachapi City Hall on Robinson Street or the Tehachapi branch of the Kern County Library on Green Street.

“We are able to honor the firefighters who gave their lives protecting life and property on that tragic day in February,” city Community Engagement Specialist Key Budge said. “We felt very strongly at the city to show support and thought we could partner with our local library in a book donation drive to help Porterville in a small way.”

Mayor Susan Wiggins and her family have committed to donate more than 300 books she has from her own personal collection.

On Feb. 18, the Porterville Fire Department lost two brave firefighters while battling a fire that burnt the Porterville Public Library.