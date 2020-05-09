Tehachapi High School senior inspires with 355 lb bench press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Garret Alcaraz is a senior at Tehachapi High School and just accomplished one of his goals before graduation.

In video that has since gone viral, Garret who has Down syndrome, is seen bench pressing an astonishing 355 pounds.

Garage Gym Barbell on Facebook said Garret’s goal was to make it onto the school’s weightlifting leaderboard. He not only got on the leaderboard, he’s the leader.

The video has been shared by ESPN’s SportsCenter on social media and has been viewed over a million times.

17’s Taylor Schaub will have Garret’s inspiring story on Sunrise as part of our senior sendoff series. You can salute a graduate at this link.