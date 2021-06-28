Tehachapi High Alum Trevor Reed to remain in Russian prison after Moscow court rejects appeal

MOSCOW, Russia (KGET) – A Tehachapi High School graduate convicted of assaulting two Russian police officers in 2018 will remain in prison after a Moscow court rejected his appeal Monday.

29-year-old Trevor Reed, one of two former U.S. Marines being held in Russia, was sentenced to nine years last July following a trial U.S. officials believe was a sham.

Reed and Paul Whelan have spent about two years Russians jails on separate charges U-S officials say were fabricated so they can be used as bargaining chips.

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the two cases during their recent summit in Switzerland. Afterward, the Kremlin had signaled it might be prepared to discuss a deal for their release.

But in the meantime, Reed, whose family now lives in Texas, could now be moved to a prison camp away from Moscow.

Reed’s lawyers had expected the ruling. They said they would appeal again to a higher court in Russia.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy tweeted on Monday that President Biden “must put pressure on Putin to immediately release Trevor Reed.”