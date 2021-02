TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Tehachapi held 17 blood drives last year, resulting in 594 units of donated blood for use within Kern County.

The city’s most recent blood drive was Feb. 18 where 54 people donated blood, marking the largest turnout to date, city officials said. The city partners with Houchin Community Blood Bank and Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District for the events.

Information on becoming a blood, platelet and plasma donor can be found here.