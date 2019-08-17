Tehachapi favorite Kelcy’s is reopening Saturday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi favorite is reopening its doors full time this weekend.

Management at Kelcy’s Restaurant says it is celebrating a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 17.

Virginia Sheridan, Kelcy’s general manager, says it’s been a long road to reopening. They spent the last year making upgrades to its kitchen to bring it up to current health standards.

Sheridan says the county recently approved them to reopen full time. Kelcy’s would only open once a month over the last year, she said.

Kelcy’s has been in Tehachapi for 50 years. Sheridan says it’s a part of tradition and history for the residents in Tehachapi.

“What do you do in Tehachapi for a family gathering? You go to Kelcy’s for a piece of pie,” Sheridan said.

The grand opening takes place during the Tehachapi Mountain Festival this weekend.

Sheridan said the reopening will bring back longtime favorites including pies and biscuits and gravy.

The menu will also add some new items like salads with grilled chicken or grilled salmon and vegan and vegetarian options.

The menu will be “keeping the tradition and the down home comfort feeling” along with items for new customers, Sheridan said.

Kelcy’s is located at 110 W. Tehachapi Boulevard.