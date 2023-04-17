BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A student at an elementary school in Tehachapi allegedly brought two children’s Benadryl tablets to school, crushed them and may have offered it to students, the district confirmed.

The incident happened on April 13, according to a news release from the Tehachapi Unified School District.

District officials believe some students may have taken the medication but there have not been any reports of negative effects.

School administration and district officials are actively investigating the circumstances, according to the news release. The district is continuing to follow mandates, policies and focus on the safety of students.