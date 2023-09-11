BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Tehachapi doctor is accused by the state medical board of advising a patient not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, calling the vaccines “gene therapy” that alter DNA, contain fetal tissue and increase the risk of miscarriage by 366%.

Dr. Ana Rebecca Reyna told the patient she based her information on a medical podcast and a European paper, according to the accusation filed against her by the Medical Board of California. It’s alleged she didn’t wear a mask during the 2021 appointment despite a public health mandate that required medical professionals statewide to wear masks when treating patients.

“In addition,” the accusation says, “she expressed a belief that any information representing that COVID was worse than a common flu was politically motivated, with an intent to negatively impact the then-current administration. (Reyna) also indicated that masks do not stop COVID.”

The board has accused Reyna of gross negligence for failing to wear a mask and making misleading statements, and is seeking a hearing to decide whether to revoke or suspend her doctor’s license, or take other action. Reyna’s license expires in October, according to the accusation.

Reyna told medical board investigators her remarks were “off the record.”

She went on what the patient described as a “lengthy rant” after the patient — who wore a mask — told Reyna his girlfriend had the flu and his job required him to quarantine for two weeks “if exposed to someone with COVID-19-like symptoms.” Reyna told him she recommends veterinary ivermectin for patients with coronavirus symptoms, according to the accusation.

The medical board noted in the accusation there is a form of ivermectin approved for use in humans as an antiparasitic medication, but not to treat COVID-19.

The ivermectin used by veterinarians, “as recommended by this doctor,” contains ingredients not approved for use in humans and “much larger concentrations of the active ingredient,” the accusation says.

Reyna could not immediately be reached for comment Monday. An online listing for her office says it’s closed.