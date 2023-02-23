TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A new round of snow began to fall in Kern County mountain areas Thursday afternoon.

In Tehachapi, temperatures were in the 30s, but the area did see some sunshine making for a beautiful, picturesque day.

Highway 58 reopened to traffic early Thursday, but by late afternoon, snow was reported to be falling again through Tehachapi and into the Mojave area.

Residents in Tehachapi are also being advised to stay close to home, be patient with first responders and city crews working to keep the roads clear, and to help neighbors when possible.

The City of Tehachapi has activated its emergency operations center while preparing to take on the amount of snow that could turn out to be historic. Residents said they could not remember the last time this much snow has been forecast for their area. A blizzard warning is in effect beginning Thursday night.

The snow is expected to be heaviest Thursday night and into the morning Friday. Stay with 17 News for the latest on the storm.