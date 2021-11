TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Residents can meet with Mayor Phil Smith to share thoughts and ask questions at Kamenz Cafe on Nov. 18.

“Coffee with the Mayor” is designed to be a relaxed setting where residents can engage with local government. The Nov. 18 event will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Kamenz Cafe, formerly known as The Coffee Mill, is located at 120 S. Mill St.