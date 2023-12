BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Grab a cup of joe and a enjoy a leisurely conversation with Tehachapi police on Thursday.

The department is holding a “Coffee with a Cop” event from 7 to 9 a.m. at the McDonald’s at 795 Tucker Road. Everyone in attendance will get a free small cup of coffee, according to a city news release.

Chief Richard Standridge will be among those present for the event, which is held with the goal of building trust and improving relations between police and residents.