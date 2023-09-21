BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Residents of Tehachapi have a chance to meet with local police officers over a cup of Joe.

The Tehachapi Police Department announced the event would be held at Starbucks on 1007 Voyager Dr. People can come chat with law enforcement on Oct. 4, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Chief Richard Standridge encourages all people to come out and talk with officers about all topics. Events like these are critical for people in building trust and forming a sense of community with local law enforcement, officials said.