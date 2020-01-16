Tehachapi civil engineer awarded statewide honor by American Society of Civil Engineers

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A civil engineer with the City of Tehahcapi has been honored as a Civil Engineer of the Year in California and is now a finalist for a nationwide award.

Jay Schlosser is the recipient of the Civil Engineer of the Year in the Public Sector Award in California.

The award is given by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“I was surprised but not shocked Jay won the award,” Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said in a release Wednesday. “He has such high standards for himself and is an outstanding leader for his team here at the City of Tehachapi.”

Schlosser is familiar with picking up honors for his work recently. Schlosser was awarded the San Joaquin Valley area Engineer of the Year last July and won the Southern California section Engineer of the Year Award in September. He is now one of 10 finalists for the National Engineer of the Year award from the ASCE.

Tehachapi officials say Schlosser has been “instrumental in the transformation of the City of Tehachapi downtown over the decade.”