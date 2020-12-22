Tehachapi City Council elects new mayor

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Tehachapi City Council elected its new mayor during a meeting on Monday night.

Councilman Phil Smith was nominated for the position and was unanimously elected, according to the city. In addition, Councilman Michael Davies was nominated and elected as mayor pro tem.

At the meeting, Davies was sworn in for representing District 3, Christina Scrivner for District 2, Victoria Marsh as clerk and Stacy Curry as treasurer.

The positions of mayor and mayor pro-tem are two-year terms, with the nominations and voting done between the five councilmembers.

“Congratulations to Mayor Phil Smith and to all who volunteer their time to serve the residents of the City of Tehachapi,” said City Manager Greg Garrett. “Also, a big thank you to Councilmember Susan Wiggins, who served as mayor for the past few years, stepping in after the passing of Mayor Ed Grimes and leading the city of Tehachapi through a very challenging 2020.”

Mayor Smith will be serving his fifth term as mayor during his 34 years of service on the Tehachapi City Council, according to the city. All newly elected positions ran unopposed in the 2020 election.