Tehachapi Christmas Parade pushed back to Sunday because of weather

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Potential for bad weather is postponing Saturday's Christmas parade and tree lighting in Tehachapi.

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce announced it is moving back the events one day, from Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 2.

The parade begins Sunday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., with the tree lighting ceremony immediately following the parade.

The chamber said it is contacting parade participants of the changes.